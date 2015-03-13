CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 The number of rigs
drilling for oil and gas in Canada fell 27 percent last week,
with the oil rig count nearly halved, due to low crude prices
and an early end to the winter drilling season in much of the
country's west.
Only 220 rigs were operating in the country in the week
ended March 13, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc
on Friday. That compares with 300 operating in the prior week
and 522 in the same week a year earlier.
The survey said 85 Canadian rigs were targeting oil
reserves, down from 150 last week and 327 a year prior.
The drop comes as drillers cut spending on new wells over
the past several months with the collapse in U.S. crude futures
by almost 60 percent since June on oversupply concerns.
However unseasonable warm temperatures in Western Canada
brought an early end to the usually busy winter drilling season
in much of the province of Alberta as local governments impose
weight restrictions on regional roads, keeping rigs from the
field.
Canadian drilling is dropping in tandem with the U.S.,
where, the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States
fell 56 this week to 866, the lowest since March 2011.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)