Oct 7 The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States climbed to just under a record-high this week as drillers shifted their focus from natural gas to oil production in unconventional oil sources in North Dakota and Texas, data from an oil services firm showed on Friday.

U.S. oil rigs rose to 1,070 this week to just under an all-time high of 1,071 recorded two weeks ago, data from Baker Hughes showed.

The oil-directed rig count this week is 55 percent higher than a year ago, when 690 rigs were operating.

The shale revolution -- which combines horizontal drilling with a technology called hydraulic fracturing-- is revamping exploration for oil in the United States after fostering a similarly disruptive change in natural gas production.

But the success had a double edge. As new technology unlocked shale gas, the U.S. market was flooded with cheap gas, which halved the price of the fuel in the past three years.

This forced companies to shift their focus to shale oil reserves like the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in Texas.

Helped with the continued advances in fracking, whereby companies pump sand and chemical-laden water into wells to retrieve the oil, shale oil output has grown from negligible a few years ago to about 700,000 barrels-per-day in June, according to industry estimates.

Operating rigs reflect this growth. The number of oil rigs operating in the country has grown by 240 percent since the start of 2008, Baker Hughes data shows. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)