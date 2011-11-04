* Oil rig count up 34 at 1,112 - Baker Hughes

* Rig count 55 pct higher than a year ago

Nov 4 The number of oil drilling rigs in the United States jumped by 34 this week to 1,112, the highest on record, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

This is the highest level on the company's online data, which goes back to 1987.

The rise reflects U.S. oil companies' growing activity in the country's unconventional tight oil plays, where output is expected to reach as high as 2 million barrels-per-day in the coming five years.

The oil-directed rig count this week is 55 percent higher than a year ago, when 718 rigs were operating.

The highest weekly U.S. count for both oil and natural-gas directed rigs was 4,530 recorded on Dec. 28, 1981, Baker Hughes says on its website. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)