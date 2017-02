Oct 14 The number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States climbed by 10 this week to 1080, the highest on record, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Drilling in U.S. unconventional oil fields from North Dakota to Texas has led to an increasing demand for rigs, which has pushed the cost of drilling higher.

