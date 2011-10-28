TOKYO Oct 28 Osaka Gas Co has agreed with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to jointly own and operate two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for the utility's imports from new sources, including Chevron's Gorgon project in Australia.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will build the two carriers, each capable of carrying 75,000 tonnes of LNG, with one expected to launch in 2014 and the other in 2015, the Osaka-based company said in a statement on Friday.

Osaka Gas, Japan's second biggest city gas supplier, has a contract to buy 1.375 million tonnes of LNG a year from the Gorgon project, off the northwest coast of Australia, for 25 years starting in April 2014.

It also plans to use the two carriers for LNG from an onshore field in Papua New Guinea. Osaka Gas has a 20-year contract to buy 1.5 million tonnes of Papua New Guinean LNG starting at the end of 2013, the statement said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)