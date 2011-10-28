TOKYO Oct 28 Osaka Gas Co has agreed
with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to jointly own and operate two
liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for the utility's imports
from new sources, including Chevron's Gorgon project in
Australia.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will build the two
carriers, each capable of carrying 75,000 tonnes of LNG, with
one expected to launch in 2014 and the other in 2015, the
Osaka-based company said in a statement on Friday.
Osaka Gas, Japan's second biggest city gas supplier, has a
contract to buy 1.375 million tonnes of LNG a year from the
Gorgon project, off the northwest coast of Australia, for 25
years starting in April 2014.
It also plans to use the two carriers for LNG from an
onshore field in Papua New Guinea. Osaka Gas has a 20-year
contract to buy 1.5 million tonnes of Papua New Guinean LNG
starting at the end of 2013, the statement said.
