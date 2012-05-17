* SEC more than year late on disclosure regulation
* SEC says working to adopt an effective rule
(Adds comment from Newmont Mining)
NEW YORK May 16 Oxfam America sued the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to try to get
the SEC to force oil, gas and mining companies to disclose how
much they pay to foreign governments.
The SEC is more than a year late in issuing a regulation
requiring U.S.-listed oil, gas and mining companies to disclose
the payments, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in
federal court in Massachusetts.
The regulation is mandated by a section of the Dodd-Frank
Act that seeks to increase transparency in the drilling and
mining industries. The Act, passed in July 2010, said the SEC
must issue a disclosure rule within 270 days, a deadline that
passed in April 2011.
In its lawsuit, the humanitarian group said that disclosure
of payments to foreign governments is crucial to ensuring that
money from natural resources in countries across Africa, Asia
and Latin America is managed "accountably, transparently, and in
the public interest".
Many countries in the developing world suffer from what is
known as the "resource curse", in which resource-rich countries
face higher rates of poverty and corruption than their
resource-poor neighbors. Advocates of the disclosure rule say
that it will help citizens in these resource-rich countries hold
their governments accountable for the money they receive from
oil, gas and mining companies.
The SEC issued a proposed disclosure rule, which was opposed
by the oil industry, in December 2010. SEC spokesperson John
Nester said that it has received thousands of public comments on
the proposed rule.
Though declining to comment directly on the Oxfam lawsuit,
Nester said that the SEC was "working hard to adopt an effective
rule as soon as possible."
Oxfam America brought the suit as a shareholder of various
companies, including Chevron Corp. No one at Chevron was
immediately available to comment.
Carton Carroll, a spokesman for the American Petroleum
Institute, which represents the oil industry, said that while
the API supports transparency, the SEC's current approach "would
give foreign companies access to confidential, proprietary
information that they could use against U.S. companies when
competing for crucial energy resources around the globe."
Newmont Mining Corp, another company named in Oxfam
America's lawsuit, said through a spokesman it already discloses
payments to governments.
The case is Oxfam America Inc v. U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, U.S. District Court, District of
Massachusetts, no. 12-cv-10878.
(Reporting by Rebecca Hamilton; Editing by Richard Pullin)