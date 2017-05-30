SAO PAULO May 30 A Brazilian court ordered state-controlled oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro SA to sell natural gas to Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA despite the power utility's billionaire debt with the oil company.

Eletrobras, as the state-controlled utility is known, plans to use the gas to begin testing a thermal power station under construction in the Amazon region that is scheduled to start operating in June. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Bruno Federowski)