NEW YORK Nov 14 A natural gas pipeline exploded in Milford, Texas, on Thursday and police have asked people to evacuate nearby areas, the town's mayor office said.

The town, about 50 miles south of Dallas, has a population of just over 700 people. Fox 4 News said flames were rising from an open field and a large plume of black smoke was visible. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)