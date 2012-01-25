VIENNA Jan 25 The consortium developing the Shah Deniz II gas field in Azerbaijan hopes to propose a pipeline partner within weeks, an official said on Wednesday.

"We are moving towards hopefully forming a recommendation, certainly by the end of the first quarter," Steve Garlick, marketing manager of BP Shah Deniz Development, told the European Gas Conference.

Three international consortia - Nabucco, TAP, and ITGI - are competing to build the infrastructure to carry gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field to Europe.

