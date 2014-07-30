BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
NEW YORK, July 30 Enterprise Products Partners LP and Genesis Energy LP said in a statement on Wednesday that their jointly owned crude oil gathering pipeline in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico is mechanically complete.
The 149-mile, 18-inch diameter pipeline, known as the Southeast Keathley Canyon Pipeline Co pipeline, is operated by Enterprise. It has a capacity of 115,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.