WARSAW Jan 5 Financial institutions could invest in Poland's state-owned troubled coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW), deputy energy minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski said on Tuesday.

The conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which won a parliamentary election in October, has taken over the task of drawing up a rescue plan for KW, the European Union's biggest coal producer.

"Financial institutions could get involved as investors," Tobiszowski told reporters.

The government's representatives have not ruled out that energy companies would invest in the coal miner. (Reporting by Bartosz Lada; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)