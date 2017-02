BERLIN, Sept 1 Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho spoke to Germany's Angela Merkel on Thursday about possible German investments in his country's energy sector and officials travelling with him met with German energy companies, a source close to the talks said.

The CEO of Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE), Johannes Teyssen, was involved in the talks in Berlin, the source said. The company had no comment.

