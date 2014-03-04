LONDON, March 4 British power exchange N2EX will
transfer its short-term physical market clearing and operations
to the Nordic exchange Nord Pool Spot by Oct. 1, operator Nasdaq
OMX said on Tuesday.
N2EX, formed in January 2010, is jointly operated by Nasdaq
OMX's clearing services and Nord Pool Spot's physical market
operations.
"In pursuit of its long-term ambition to provide
consolidated intraday and day-ahead trading opportunities across
multiple markets, Nord Pool Spot will take over N2EX clearing
responsibilities for the short-term physical market from Nasdaq
OMX," Nasdaq OMX said in a statement.
The takeover of N2EX's physical power operations in Britain
means Nord Pool Spot, which already operates Europe's most
mature power markets in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, as
well as the Baltic region, effectively becomes the key physical
power market exchange of northern Europe.
"The transfer will effectively replicate in the UK the
successful Nordic wholesale power market model, with Nasdaq OMX
operating the derivatives markets and Nord Pool Spot the
short-term physical market," Nasdaq OMX said.
In a move to develop a new trading platform designed to be
harmonised with European cross-border intraday developments,
Nasdaq OMX said N2EX's current prompt and intraday markets would
be suspended from April 1, pending the launch of the new
intraday market.