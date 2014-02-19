* British and U.S. banking role diminishes
* Lightly regulated funds and merchants pick up from
retreating banks
* Utilities dominate market again
* Big new Brazilian player moves in
By Henning Gloystein and Vera Eckert
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Tougher European
financial regulations have prompted banks to leave power and
gas trading, meaning greater dominance by utilities and trading
houses and less appeal for investors.
The global commodities market for banks has shrunk to about
$4 billion from as high as $12 billion at the end of the last
decade, partly as a result of reflecting stricter restrictions
on banks trading with their own money.
JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Barclays
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley have all either reduced or closed their European
power and gas trading units.
"Liquidity is sinking and at the same time capital
requirements are rising. The financial market is realising that
there are no good margins to be made here," said Stefan Dohler,
senior vice president for optimisation and trading at Swedish
utility Vattenfall.
Financial sector derivatives trading on Germany's European
Energy Exchange (EEX) fell to 40 percent of overall
volume in 2013 from 50 percent a year earlier.
Analysts warn that with the resultant rise in the role of
utilities, which own most of Europe's power and gas assets,
Europe's energy markets are growing less attractive for
investors.
Dieter Helm, an energy expert at Oxford University, said in
a research paper published this month that a market dominated by
a small number of producers would deter necessary investment in
the power sector which is needed to upgrade ageing power plants
and networks.
"Monopolies and collusive oligopolies can maintain their
market power if they can deter entry - and then extract monopoly
rents if they then keep the market tight by themselves limiting
investment," Helm said.
"The result is that we have a system without adequate
investment approaching a capacity crunch (in Britain)."
RISE OF NEW TRADERS
Along with utilities, commodity merchants such as Vitol
, Glencore Xstrata and Mercuria, which are
less affected by growing regulation, are stepping up their
activity.
Geneva-based Mercuria is in advanced talks to buy JP
Morgan's commodities business. ]
Small hedge funds, such as Cumulus Energy (owned by City
Financial) and Danske Commodities, have also swept up some
former bank traders.
"We've taken a lot of sales business that was dropped from
the big banks and also stepped in as counterparty in outright
power and gas trading," one London-based hedge fund trader said.
The banks that remain include continental lenders such as
Scandinavia's Nordea, France's Societe Generale
and ABN Amro of the Netherlands.
"What you have left on the financial side now is specialist
trading houses and smaller but focused bank energy desks," one
energy banker said.
Two big banks not scaling back are Citigroup, which is
expanding its European power and gas trading and sales desk, and
Australia's Macquarie Bank.
"Some big players got out of the market but some others see
this as an opportunity to take over that business," said EEX's
Chief Executive Peter Reitz.
Another major new player is Brazil's BTG Pactual,
which has been sweeping up former energy traders from big U.S.
and British banks.
"They've really stormed into the field big time, hiring a
lot of former traders from banks here in London," said a power
trader with a U.S. bank still active in Europe's power and gas
markets.
