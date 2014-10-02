* Oil, coal and gas prices have all dropped
* Slowing demand is clashing with rising energy output
* China's economy and energy demand is slowing
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Oct 2 A sharp fall in energy prices
around the world signals worse to come for the slowing global
economy as China's decade-long boom peters out, in addition to
Europe's long struggle with recession.
The price of oil, the world's most important fuel source,
has dropped 20 percent since the summer to below $92 per barrel
on Thursday, a level last seen in June 2012.
Energy analysts initially said the price declines were
largely the result of greater supply, citing the North American
shale boom, the tapping of new offshore reserves worldwide and
greater output of coal.
But analysts have also begun pointing to a slowdown in
demand. They cite China's ebbing thirst for oil and what could
its first drop in demand for coal in over a decade as indicators
of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
"China's initial (economic) acceleration has faded. With the
U.S. acceleration reaching its limits, we have seen our GLI
(Global Leading Indicator) slip into 'slowdown'," Goldman Sachs
said on Thursday in a research note.
"Without re-acceleration outside the U.S., this may not
change quickly," the bank said.
Goldman said China could still get close to its economic
growth target of 7.5 percent for this year, but "there is a good
chance of more slowing early next year".
That would have profound implications worldwide, since the
economies of China and the United States have been growing,
while Europe and Japan continue to struggle in the wake of the
financial crisis.
"Overall, the global economy is weaker than we had envisaged
even six months ago," International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde said in Washington on Thursday. "Only a modest
pickup is foreseen for 2015 as the outlook for potential growth
has been pared down."
The IMF holds its annual meeting next week and will release
its latest World Economic Outlook beforehand.
DEMAND SHRINKS, SUPPLY RISES
Further affecting demand for fossil fuels, households and
industries in developed economies are becoming more efficient in
using energy and are moving more to renewables and other
alternative fuel sources.
"Ironically, as the global demand pie is getting smaller,
supplies (of fossil fuels) are increasing," said Michal Meidan,
a director at consultancy China Matters.
Coal, the world's most important source for electricity
generation, has almost halved in value since spring 2011 to
levels at which most producers are losing money.
Gas prices in Europe have fallen over 6 percent this year
despite the crisis between Russia, its main supplier, and
Ukraine, a vital transit route for EU imports.
China's gas demand growth is expected to ease to its slowest
in three years in 2014 and dip again in 2015, due in part to its
slowing economy.
In the oil market, moves by Saudi Arabia, the world's
biggest exporter, are crucial to determine volumes and pricing.
"Serving as a bearish signal, Saudi Aramco has cut official
selling prices (OSPs) for November loading cargoes to all
regions ... The biggest cuts were again seen in Asia, the third
consecutive round of downwards adjustments there," JBC Energy
said in a research note.
The recent rise in the dollar has mitigated oil price
declines in Europe and Japan, but Reuters data shows that the
price drop in oil has far outpaced the fall in the euro and the
yen against the greenback.
(Additional reporting by Michael Peacock in London; editing by
Jane Baird)