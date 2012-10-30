NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating
oil futures retreated on Tuesday on expectations that demand for
fuel will be sharply depressed in the aftermath of destructive
Hurricane Sandy.
At least 7.3 million homes and businesses on the U.S. East
Coast were without power after Sandy came ashore in New Jersey
late on Monday, tearing down power lines and flooding electrical
networks.
With the November futures contract expirations approaching
on Wednesday, front-month RBOB gasoline fell 6.13 cents
to $2.6955 a gallon by 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT), having dropped
as low as $2.6916.
Gasoline futures reached $2.8115 a gallon in Monday's
session, having rebounded after slumping to $2.5690 on Oct. 23.
Heating oil futures , the benchmark for
distillates, were down 4.29 cents at $3.0723 a gallon, having
fallen as low as $3.0675.
Prices on Monday reached $3.1495, the highest since Oct. 19.
Front-month U.S. December crude futures edged up 27
cents to $85.81 a barrel.
News that at least one refinery in the region was restoring
normal operations and a lack of early reports of catastrophic
damage to local oil infrastructure helped ease fears that
systems serving the region would suffer severe harm.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions said on Tuesday that
facilities at its 330,000-barrels-per-day refinery complex in
Philadelphia were not affected by Hurricane Sandy and operations
were being restored to normal.
"Demand destruction looks to be engulfing the market now as
traders view the lack of public transportation, airline flights,
and general driving in the Northeast U.S. as the main story of
the moment," analysts at INTL FCStone said in a research note.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and David Sheppard; Editing by
Dale Hudson)