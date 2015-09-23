NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. gasoline futures briefly rallied to a three-week high on Wednesday in volatile trading as shut pipelines, refinery outages and data showing robust demand combined to lift prices.

U.S. October RBOB gasoline rallied 3.67 cents to $1.4531 a gallon, highest since Sept. 3, before it pared gains and turned negative.

RBOB was down 1.11 cents at $1.4053 at 11:48 a.m. EDT (1548 GMT), having swung from $1.3990 to $1.4531.

Gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures pared gains and turned lower after Colonial Pipeline reiterated on Wednesday morning that it expected two shut products pipelines to restart later in the day.

Colonial Pipeline told shippers on Tuesday it shut two pipelines bringing gasoline and distillate from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast region on Monday evening because of a potential "integrity issue," after a gasoline leak in Virginia.

Energy intelligence company Genscape reported that the 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline making unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas, refinery shut on Wednesday, also lending support to gasoline futures.

"RBOB was already higher on the day on the Colonial Pipeline news and, after the EIA data, it jumped along with the rest of the board," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

"I'm a little skeptical why that happened as we had a larger-than-expected build in gasoline stocks though weekly demand for gasoline was up slightly from a year ago," McGillian noted.

While total U.S. gasoline inventories rose 1.4 million barrels last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly report on Wednesday, stocks fell 2.548 million barrels in the East Coast region containing the New York Harbor, delivery point for the gasoline and ULSD contracts.

Offering support for gasoline futures was the EIA's data showing gasoline demand over the previous four weeks still at 9.16 million bpd, up 3 percent from the same period in 2014.

Planned work at Irving Oil's 313,000-bpd refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, in Canada this month was already a supportive factor in the region, as the refinery is a key supplier to the U.S. East Coast market. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)