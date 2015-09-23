(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
settlement, adds EIA refinery use data)
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. gasoline futures ended
lower on Wednesday after rallying to a three-week peak in
volatile trade on lift from shut pipelines, refinery outages and
data showing robust demand.
U.S. October RBOB gasoline rallied 3.67 cents to
$1.4531 a gallon, highest since Sept. 3, before it pared gains
and turned negative.
RBOB later settled at $1.3816, down 3.48 cents, or 2.4
percent, having swung from $1.3786 to $1.4531.
Gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures
pared gains and turned lower after Colonial Pipeline reiterated
on Wednesday morning that it expected two shut products
pipelines to restart later in the day.
On Tuesday, Colonial Pipeline told shippers it shut two
pipelines bringing gasoline and distillate from the Gulf Coast
to the East Coast region on Monday evening because of a
potential "integrity issue," after a gasoline leak in
Virginia.
Energy intelligence company Genscape reported that the
120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline making unit at Exxon Mobil
Corp's Beaumont, Texas, refinery shut on Wednesday, also lending
support to gasoline futures.
"RBOB was already higher on the day on the Colonial Pipeline
news and, after the EIA data, it jumped along with the rest of
the board," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"I'm a little skeptical why that happened as we had a
larger-than-expected build in gasoline stocks though weekly
demand for gasoline was up slightly from a year ago," McGillian
noted.
While total U.S. gasoline inventories rose 1.4 million
barrels last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's (EIA) weekly report on Wednesday, stocks fell
2.548 million barrels in the East Coast region containing the
New York Harbor, delivery point for the gasoline and ULSD
contracts.
Offering support for gasoline futures was the EIA's data
showing gasoline demand over the previous four weeks still at
9.16 million bpd, up 3 percent from the same period in 2014.
Refinery utilization also fell, off 2.2 percentage points at
90.9 percent of capacity, according to the EIA.
Planned work at Irving Oil's 313,000-bpd refinery in Saint
John, New Brunswick, in Canada this month was already a
supportive factor in the region, as the refinery is a key
supplier to the U.S. East Coast market.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Barani Krishnan in New York;
Editing by Tom Brown and David Gregorio)