* The FERC orders Enterprise to prioritize supplies
* Other pipelines tweak operations to increase supplies
* Enterprise tells shippers of outage on the line
By Sabina Zawadzki
NEW YORK, Feb 7 A U.S. federal regulator ordered
the country's largest propane pipeline operator to prioritize
supplies on its line from the Gulf Coast to the North East, as
one of the coldest winters in memory drags on and inventories of
the heating fuel dwindle.
This marks the first time the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) has used its emergency powers, ordering
Enterprise Product Partners to allocate "available
capacity" on its TE Products pipeline for propane shipments.
The line runs from Mont Belvieu, the country's largest
propane storage hub in Texas, to the Northeast and parts of the
Midwest.
"Compliance with this directive shall begin immediately and
remain in place for seven days from the date of this order
pending further review and order of the commission," it said in
its filing.
Barely a few hours after the order, Enterprise notified its
shippers that the pipeline had suffered a glitch earlier on
Friday, and a portion of the line running from Beaumont, Texas,
to El Dorado, Arkansas, had been shut down. Enterprise said it
should be reopened by Saturday morning.
FERC referred to reports by the Department of Homeland
Security, governors, senators and lawmakers on the impact of a
shortage of the heating fuel, including rationing, closed
schools and farmers in danger of loosing their stock.
The FERC's notice came after the National Propane Gas
Association requested on Thursday that the regulator order
Enterprise to suspend shipments of diluent and instead supply
75,000 barrels per day (bpd) of propane along the pipeline.
And it was issued shortly after U.S. senators urged the
White House to direct government agencies to help consumers
facing shortages and price spikes.
Enterprise did not reply to requests for comments. It said
previously that batches of propane along the TE Products line
had been prioritized, allowing them to get to the Northeast
sooner.
Benchmark propane prices have fallen this week from historic
highs last month and inventories inched up last week in some
regions, but suppliers fear they remain too low to handle
another onslaught of brutally cold weather.
Midwestern and Northeastern states have been pummeled by
snowstorms and record-breaking cold weather stemming from a
shifting arctic cold front, in stark contrast to last year's
relatively mild winter.
Jeff Petrash, General Counsel at the NPGA, said its request
to the FERC was aimed at taking the pressure off supplies at the
second largest propane hub, in Conway, Kansas, from where much
of the Midwestern and Northeastern supplies come.
"Everyone here and among our members remain concerned about
the inventories' levels. We are concerned should there be
another polar vortex and what that would mean," Petrash said by
telephone.
PIPELINES TWEAKED
Propane inventories in the Midwest, reflecting stocks at the
Conway hub, rose by 770,000 barrels to 9.6 million barrels last
week, but are 44 percent lower than their levels this time a
year ago and have almost halved since the start of winter in
November.
Several pipeline companies are making adjustments to their
routes to help ease the distribution of the heating fuel.
As of Friday, Kinder Morgan Inc added two delivery
points in Indiana and Michigan along its 50,000 bpd Cochin line,
which can take additional supplies of propane from a connecting
pipeline called the North System, operated ONEOK Inc.
Both pipelines supply the upper Midwestern states.
The addition of two destination points to get propane from
ONEOK's system, "provides shippers access to an additional
propane supply source in the Midwest," it said in its filing
with the FERC.
ONEOK is also tweaking its supply routes. It told shippers
via the FERC that it would reverse a small portion of the North
System called North Line No. 5 to help supplies reach the
storage hub in Conway.
The notice, filed last week, was effective as of Thursday,
although ONEOK did not reply to emails seeking confirmation of
the reversal.
Propane prices at the Conway hub jumped to as high as $5 a
gallon during a two-week period last month from around $1.75.
They rose about 15 cents on Friday to $1.90.
While expectations for more cold weather and the need to
replenish the area's supply chain were supporting prices on
Friday, brokers and traders said a sharp price jump by U.S.
crude futures also helped push up propane.
At the Mont Belvieu hub, spot propane was traded at $1.66 a
gallon late, up about 10 cents.