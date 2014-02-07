(For a list of OSPs, click, for Qatari OSPs, click )

TOKYO Feb 7 Qatar has set its January retroactive official selling price (OSP) for Qatar Marine crude at $106.10 a barrel, down $4.15 from December, traders said on Friday.

The Gulf Arab state also set the January Qatar Land crude OSP at $108.90, or $4.00 lower than the previous month. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)