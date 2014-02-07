* For a list of OSPs, click, for Qatari OSPs, click (Adds price differentials to Dubai)

TOKYO Feb 7 Qatar has set its January retroactive official selling price (OSP) for Qatar Marine crude at $106.10 a barrel, down $4.15 from December, traders said on Friday.

The Gulf Arab state also set the January Qatar Land crude OSP at $108.90, or $4.00 lower than the previous month.

The latest OSP puts Qatar Marine's premium to Dubai quotes at $2.08 a barrel, down 31 cents from a month earlier, and Qatar Land's premium to Dubai at $4.88, down 16 cents from December. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait and Anand Basu)