China needs to accelerate nuclear power development to meet 2020 target -ex-official
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
* For a list of OSPs, click, for Qatari OSPs, click (Adds price differentials to Dubai)
TOKYO Feb 7 Qatar has set its January retroactive official selling price (OSP) for Qatar Marine crude at $106.10 a barrel, down $4.15 from December, traders said on Friday.
The Gulf Arab state also set the January Qatar Land crude OSP at $108.90, or $4.00 lower than the previous month.
The latest OSP puts Qatar Marine's premium to Dubai quotes at $2.08 a barrel, down 31 cents from a month earlier, and Qatar Land's premium to Dubai at $4.88, down 16 cents from December. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait and Anand Basu)
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi Energy Minister
UNITED NATIONS, March 17 South Sudan's government is mainly to blame for famine in parts of the war-torn country, yet President Salva Kiir is still boosting his forces using millions of dollars from oil sales, according to a confidential United Nations report.