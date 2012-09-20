NEW YORK, Sept 20 Questar Corp's Questar Pipeline Co said in a website posting on Thursday that repairs to its Clay Basin natural gas storage site in Utah were complete after a force majeure outage due to a lightning strike in late August.

The company said injection capacity at the site would increase to a total of 290 million cubic feet per day effective immediately. Withdrawal capacity remained at 200 mmcf per day.

The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet, according to the company's website.