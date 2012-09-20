Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Questar Corp's Questar Pipeline Co said in a website posting on Thursday that repairs to its Clay Basin natural gas storage site in Utah were complete after a force majeure outage due to a lightning strike in late August.
The company said injection capacity at the site would increase to a total of 290 million cubic feet per day effective immediately. Withdrawal capacity remained at 200 mmcf per day.
The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet, according to the company's website.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.