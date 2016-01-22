* Moody's puts 120 energy firms, 55 miners under review
* Sees slow recovery for commodities
* Cuts Brent, WTI price forecast to $33/bbl in 2016
* Expects to conclude energy review by end of Q1
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Jan 22 Moody's has placed 175 oil, gas
and mining companies on review for a downgrade due to a
prolonged rout in global commodities prices that it says could
remain depressed for some time.
Warning of possible downgrades for 120 energy companies, the
rating agency said there was a "substantial risk" of a slow
recovery in oil that would compound the stress on firms already
pummelled by a 75 percent drop in prices since June 2014.
It said it was likely to conclude the review by the end of
the first quarter which could include multiple-notch downgrades
for some companies, particularly in North America.
A ratings downgrade makes borrowing more expensive for
companies.
Moody's also cut its oil price forecasts. In 2016, it now
expects the global benchmark Brent crude and the West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American benchmark, to
average $33 a barrel. This marks a $10 a barrel cut for Brent
from its previous forecast and a $7 a barrel reduction for WTI.
Both contracts are expected to rise by $5 a barrel on
average in 2017 and in 2018.
The sweeping global review includes all major regions and
ranges from the world's top international oil and gas companies
such as Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total
to 69 U.S. exploration and production (E&P) and services firms.
It nevertheless does not include the two top U.S. oil
companies ExxonMobil and Chevron.
"We see a substantial risk that prices may recover much more
slowly over the medium term than many companies expect, as well
as a risk that prices might fall further," Moody's said.
The reviews reflect not only oil prices falling to their
lowest since 2003 but also weakening global demand and a
prolonged period of oversupply that will "significantly stress
the credit profiles of companies in the oil & gas sector."
"Even under a scenario with a modest recovery from current
prices, producing companies and the drillers and service
companies that support them will experience rising financial
stress with much lower cash flows," it said.
Energy companies' balance sheets and share prices have been
hammered by one of the sector's worst downturns in decades,
leading so far to a relatively limited number of bankruptcies.
Oil, gas and mining companies have been forced to cut
thousands of jobs, scrap new projects and slash spending.
Rival credit rating agency Standard & Poor's signalled in an
interview on Friday that oil-exporting countries also face fresh
downgrades and that it could repeat last year's move when it
made a big group of cuts all at once.
In one of the steepest price falls in history, crude oil
prices have lost some 75 percent since mid-2014 to near
$30 per barrel as producers around the world pump 1 million to 2
million barrels of oil every day in excess of demand in a war of
discounts for market share.
Multi-notch downgrades are particularly likely among issuers
whose activities are centred in North America, where natural gas
prices have declined dramatically along with oil prices, Moody's
said.
UNPRECEDENTED SHIFT
Moody's also placed 55 mining companies on review for
downgrade as they battle a slump in commodity prices due to
oversupply and slowing growth in China.
"Moody's believes that this downturn will mark an
unprecedented shift for the mining industry. Whereas previous
downturns have been cyclical, the effect of slowing growth in
China indicates a fundamental change that will heighten credit
risk for mining companies."
Commodities trader Glencore's credit rating was
last month downgraded to one notch above junk status by Moody's
which cited likely weak mining market conditions over the next
two years.
