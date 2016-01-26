* Downgrades focus on Chinese, Australian companies
* Southeast Asian national energy firms remain unchanged
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Rating agency Standard and
Poor's (S&P) on Tuesday downgraded several oil and gas companies
in the Asia-Pacific region as a lower oil price forecast
undermines the sector's revenue and credit outlook.
In one of history's steepest price falls, crude has
tumbled more than 70 percent since mid-2014 to under $30 a
barrel, pulling down the share prices of energy firms, as
producers pump 1 million to 2 million barrels of oil each day in
excess of demand, in a war of discounts for market share.
S&P said that it had taken various rating actions on oil and
gas companies in the Asia-Pacific region, including China and
Australia, after it cut its Brent crude oil price assumptions
for this year and 2017 to $40 and $45 per barrel, respectively.
"We don't believe China's national oil companies will be
able to stabilize their cash flow adequacy amid the current
price environment, despite their efforts to cut capital
expenditure and costs," the agency said.
The company said it had therefore lowered its credit profile
for companies, including China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
and China National Offshore Oil Corp.
(CNOOC) in China and for Woodside Petroleum
and Santos in Australia.
However, S&P said the revised oil price outlook had no
impact on the ratings and outlooks on national oil companies in
South and Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia's PT Pertamina,
Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), Thailand's PTT Public
or India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC).
"The companies all have an important policy role as major
energy suppliers and providers in their respective countries...
Therefore, the ratings and outlook on these four companies
remain the same as those on their respective sovereigns."
The Standard & Poor's reviews come days after competing
rating agency Moody's put 175 commodity firms, including in
Asia, on review over a bleak outlook.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)