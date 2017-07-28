FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea claims all of U.S. in strike range
North Korea claims all of U.S. in strike range
North Korea claims all of U.S. in strike range
North Korea claims all of U.S. in strike range
North Korea claims all of U.S. in strike range
North Korea claims all of U.S. in strike range
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 2 days ago

DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18

Reuters Staff

30 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United
States on July 27: 
    
    * Shell to shutter Convent gasoline unit in early '18 -sources                             
    * Valero says refineries to run up to 93 pct of capacity in 3rd qtr of 2017                
    * Valero says switched refineries to light crude slate in June                             
    * Petrobras Pasadena, Tx, refinery reports various unit startups                           
    * Petrobras Pasadena, Texas, refinery reports FCC, associated unit shutdowns               
    * Petrobras reports multiple units shut at Pasadena, Texas refinery                        
    * Shell reports process upset at Martinez, Calif. refinery on July 24                      
    * Phillips 66 reports unplanned flaring, breakdown at Wilmington, CA, refinery             

===============================================================================================
REFINERY INCIDENTS: (LISTED BY REGION, WITH MOST RECENT INCIDENTS FIRST)                
===============================================================================================
Company      Location     Capacity*  Timing    Reason/Notes      Unit Cap    Link
EAST COAST:                          
***********************************************************************************************
PBF          Delaware City   182.2    July 26   Maintenance                                     
  
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA     190     July 24   Rates to be restored                            
  
PES          Philadelphia,PA  310     July 21 Minor fire at Point Breeze on July 17             
  
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA     190     July 23   FCC production cut                             
                                      July 21   Delays plant shutdown                           
      
PES          Philadelphia,PA  310     July 18  Crude unit pump fire at Point Breeze            
                                      July 17   Boiler shut, production cut                    
                                      July 13   Alky unit startup                              
PBF          Delaware City   182.2    July 18   Reformer shut                                  
                                      July 18   Coker at reduced rates                          
  
PHILLIPS 66  Bayway, NJ       241     June 23   Flange leak                                    
PES          Philadelphia,PA  310     June 23   Unit startup                                   
PES          Philadelphia,PA  310     June 20   865 distillate hydrotreater shut                
   
PHILLIPS 66   Bayway, NJ      238     June 13   Restart of SRUs after trip                     
PHILLIPS 66   Bayway, NJ      238     June 7    Planned work under way                         
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA     190     June 5    Refinery wide shutdown in 2018                  
MONROE ENERGY Trainer, PA     190     June 1    Alky unit shutdown                              
PES          Philadelphia,PA  335     May 26    Restart of DHT                                 
                                      May 18    Crude unit start-up on May 16                  
                                      May 12    Cuts production on crude unit 
                                                at Point Breeze                                
                                      May 12    Unit 231 restart on May 7                      
                                      May 2     Flange fire put out at Point Breeze            
PHILLIPS 66  Bayway, NJ       238     April 3   Normal ops after weekend fire                  

===============================================================================================
GULF COAST:
***********************************************************************************************
SHELL         CONVENT, LA       227.6  July 27  Gasoline unit to shut 
                                                permanently in early 2018                      
PETROBRAS     PASADENA,TX       112.2  July 27  Start-up of units                              
                                112.2  July 27  FCC, associated units shut                     
                                112.2  July 27  Multiple units shut                            
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    July 26  No planned work underway                       
                                       July 26  FCCU ESP maintenance                            
      
SHELL         Convent, LA       227.6  July 26  Plans work on HCU in spring 2018               
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  July 26  2016 blast began with stuck valve              
MARATHON      Galveston Bay,TX  459    July 26  SRU malfunction                                 
                              
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    July 25  Operations normal                               
  
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     325.7  July 25  Pipe leak                                       
          
CITGO         Lake Charles,LA   425    July 24  Unit upset                                      
      
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 24  Reformer restart complete                      
                                       July 24  Reformer restart underway                       
  
MARATHON      Texas City, TX    86     July 24  Gasoline unit overhaul begins                  
                                       July 24  Planned maintenance                             
  
CITGO         Lake Charles,LA   425    July 24  Unit malfunction                                
  
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 23  Reformer restart prep                          
VALERO        McKee, TX         195    July 23  FCCU trip                                       
      
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     325.7  July 21  Planned work                                    
  
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    July 20  Alky unit ops normal after work                 
           
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 20  Naptha hydrotreater restart                    
                                       July 20  Reformer restarted                             
                                       July 19  Restart of catalytic reformer                  
VALERO        Three Rivers,TX   89     July 20  Flaring on July 19                              
                  
MARATHON      Texas City, TX    86     July 19  Crude unit restart                             
                                       July 18  Plant idled by crude unit leak                 
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     325.7  July 18  Process unit upset                              
      
MARATHON      Galveston Bay,TX  459    July 18  Hydrotreater ops normal                        
                                       July 18   Unit upset                                     
      
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 17  Reformer restart on hold                        
              
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  July 17  Gasoline unit normal operations                 
  
PHILLIPS 66   Sweeny, TX        247    July 17  Power restored after brief outage              
VALERO        McKee, TX         195    July 17  ESP interruption on July 15                     
                   
EXXON         Beaumont          362.30 July 14  HCU back at full production                    
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 14  Reformer restart plans                          
          CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  July 14  FCCU shutdown at East plant       
            
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 14  Malfunction, emissions                          
          
EXXON         Beaumont          362.30 July 13  Restarting hydrocracker                        
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 12  Hydrotreater shut                               
          
SHELL         Convent, LA       227.6  July 11 Gasoline, alky unit rates minimum                
          
EXXON         Beaumont          362.30 July 10  HCU shut due to leak                           
                                       July 10  Control valve malfunction                       
  
MARATHON      Texas City, TX    86     July 10  Gasoline unit shut for repair                  
                                       July 10  FCC regenerator work                            
     
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 10  Reformer shut for repair                        
      
SHELL         Convent, LA       227.6  July 10  Restart of gasoline, alky units                 
      
EXXON         Beaumont          362.30 July 7   HCU weekend restart                            
                                       July 6   Electrical substation trip                     
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 July 7   HCU work to finish in August                    
          
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    July 6   Hydrocracker restarted                          
       
EXXON         Beaumont          362.30 June 6   Hydrocracker shut for repairs                   
  
SHELL         Convent, LA       227.6  July 6   Units restart near end                          
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    July 5   Hydrotreater returned to production            
SHELL         Convent, LA       227.6  July 5   FCCU, alky units restart                       
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    July 5   FCCU production rates cut                       
   
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  July 3   Compressor trip                                 
  
ALON          Big Spring        70     June 30  Diesel hydrotreater shut                       
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  June 28  Sulfur unit startup                            
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  June 26  Ops normal after malfunction                   
                                       June 25  Weather related malfunction                     
  
EXXON         Beaumont          362.30 June 25  FCCU shutdown                                  
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 23  Pipe repair, minimal impact                     
   
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     325.7  June 20  Process unit upset                             
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  June 20  Likely to restart CDU after repairs             
      
DELEK         Tyler, TX          60    June 16  Boiler emissions                               
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  June 16  Prouction reduced                              
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    June 16  Hydrotreater to be back by Wed                  
VALERO        McKee, TX         195    June 16  FCCU snag                                       
  
SHELL         Norco, LA         238    June 16  Crude unit, HCU work on schedule                
                           
VALERO        Sunray,TX         168    June 15  Gasoline unit out of production                
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    June 15  Cuts back HTU for repair                       
SHELL         Norco, LA         238    June 14  Crude unit, HCU shut for overhaul               
  
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 13  HCU overhaul                                    
                                                Planned work underway                           
                                                Operations normal                               
 
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 12  Planned FCCU overhaul completion               
VALERO        Meraux, LA        125    June 12  Ops normal after upset                          
  
VALERO        McKee, TX         195    June 11  Instrumentation failure, emissions              
 
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     325.7  June 11  Onsite leak                       
            VALERO        McKee, TX         195    June 9   Wet gas compressor snag           
                
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     325.7  June 8   Process unit upset                              
          
ALON          Big Spring        70     June 7   Multiple unit upset                             
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    June 7   Ups output on ULSD hydrotreater                
                                       June 7   Maintenance under way                           
       
                                       June 7   To restart hydrotreater furnace                
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    June 7   HCU back to normal ops                         
LYONDELL      Houston, TX       263.8  June 5   Units back after malfunction                   
                                                Problems at offsite facility                   
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     325.7  June 5   Process unit startup underway                   
          
FLINT HILLS   Corpus Christi    295.6  June 1   Sulfolane unit shutdown                         
  
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 31   Coker overhaul complete                        
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 30   FCCU upset, power blip                         
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 30   Isomerization unit restart                      
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 30   Hydrotreater overhaul from June                 
  
PHILLIPS 66   Alliance, LA      247    May 30   No planned work underway                       
PHILLIPS 66   Sweeny, TX        247    June 2   No planned work underway                        
       
                                       June 2   Transformer trip                               
                                       May 30   CDU, FCCU overhaul in 2018-19                   
      
VALERO        Sunray,TX         168    May 30   FCCU, alky unit overhaul from Sept.            
MARATHON      Galveston Bay,TX  459    June 6   Hydrotreater restart                           
                                       May 29   Unit upset                                      
  
ALON          Big Spring        70     May 26   Propane deasphalting unit shut                  
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 June 6   Caustic oxidation unit emissions               
                                       June 2   FCCU emissions                                 
                                       May 26   Compressor shutdown                             
  
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 25   CDU restart complete                           
EXXON         Baytown, TX       560.50 May 25   Compressor trip                                
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 25   Completes alky unit restart                    
VALERO        Corpus Christi,TX 293    May 25   Process unit trip                              
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 24   Preparing alky unit restart                     
  
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 23   Hydrocracker completes restart                 
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  May 23   Shuts residual unit after fire                  
  
CALUMET       San Antonio, TX   16.8   May 22   Refinery shut down                              
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 22   Ops nomal after upset                           
  
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 19   Process unit upset                             
SHELL         Convent, LA       235    May 19   To restart HCU on Tuesday night                
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 19   Unit repairs continue                          
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 18   Returns CDU to full production                 
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 18   Repairing gasoline unit                        
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 17   Restarting HCU expected to
                                                resume production early next week              
FLINT HILLS   Corpus Christi    290    May 16   SRU upset at west plant                         
  
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    May 16   SRU snag, equipment restarted                   
             
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 16   FCCU shut after leak                            
  
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 16   To restart HCU on Tuesday night                
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 16   Boosting crude unit production                 
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  May 15   Completes SRU restarts                         
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    May 15   Repairs naphtha complex leak                   
EXXON         Beaumont          344.60 May 15   Restarts large crude unit                      
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 15   Prepares hydrocracker restart                  
                                                Repairs to continue at least 2 wks             
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 12   Ops unhurt from severe weather                  
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    May 12   Working to stop hydrogen leak                  
FLINT HILLS   Corpus Christi    290    May 9    HCU shutdown                                   
PHILLIPS 66   BORGER, TX        146    May 8    FCCU ESP work underway                         
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   222.5  May 5    Restarting coking unit                         
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  May 5    Extends work at crude unit                     
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 5    Gasoline unit increasing production            
VALERO        Port Arthur,TX    335    May 4    Gasoline unit remains shut                     
Shell         Convent, LA       235    May 4    HCU to resume output over weekend              
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    May 4    To boost HCU production over weekend            
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  May 4    Unit restarted after malfunction               
EXXON         Beaumont          344.60 May 1    Coker back                                     
MOTIVA        Port Arthur       603    April 28 Hydrocracker to run at reduced 
                                                rates through weekend                          
PHILLIPS 66   Lake Charles, LA  260    April 28 Developing new isomerization unit              
EXXON         Baton Rouge, LA   502.5  April 25 Flaring due to operational issue               
                                                Crude unit shut for work                       
ALON          Big Spring        70     April 25 HDS shut for repairs after leak                
SHELL         Deer Park, TX     285.5  April 25 Restarting hydrocracker                         
  
PETROBRAS     Pasadena, TX      112.2  April 25 Operating at planned rates                     
                                       April 24 Reformer shutdown                              
CITGO         Corpus Christi,TX 157.5  April 24 FCCU back in production                        
VALERO        Corpus Christi,TX 293    April 23 Upset at Complex 7                              
MOTIVA        Norco, LA         238    April 20 Hydrocracker restart completed                 
EXXON         Beaumont, TX      344.60 April 20 Boiler restarted after trip                     
  
MARATHON      Galveston Bay,TX  451    April 20 Ultracracker 3 HCU overhaul in 2018             
   
TOTAL         Port Arthur, TX   225.5  April 18 Overhaul of cogen, SRUs, DHT units             
                                       April 18 Leak during planned unit shutdown               
  
MOTIVA        Norco, LA         238    April 18 Repairing shut hydrocracker                    
MOTIVA        Norco, LA         238    April 17 Hit by CDU fire, HCU outage                    
MOTIVA        Convent, LA       235    April 17 Hydrocracker shut into July                    
VALERO        Houston, TX       100    Jan. 4   New alky unit startup in H1, 2019              
TOTAL         Port Arthur,TX    225.5  Aug. 23  Delays FCC work until Sept. 2017               
===============================================================================================
MIDCONTINENT:
***********************************************************************************************
HOLLYFRONTIER  Tulsa East, OK  70.3   July 26  Emissions                                        
      
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK   70     July 26  Emissions on July 23                             
                     
VALERO         Ardmore, OK     86     July 26  Emissions on July 24                            
Marathon      Catlettsburg,KY  273    July 25  Refinery restart by end of week                  
      
Marathon      Catlettsburg,KY  273    July 23  Refinery shut after power outage                 
      
HOLLYFRONTIER  El Dorado, KS   150    July 21  FCC restart begins                               
      
CVR ENERGY     Wynnewood, OK   70     July 20  Emissions on July 17                             
                     
HOLLYFRONTIER  Tulsa East, OK  70.3   July 20  Emissions on July 15                             
  
HOLLYFRONTIER  El Dorado, KS   150    July 19  FCC restart next week                            
  
CVR ENERGY Coffeyville, Kansas 115    July 17  Start-up on July 15                              
   
Marathon      Catlettsburg,KY  242    July 17  Emissions on July 14                             
  
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  July 14  Ops normal despite flaring                       
      
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  July 14  Equipment malfunction                           
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    July 12  Gasoline unit boosting output                    
          
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    July 11  Gasoline unit boosting output                    
      
                               190    July 11  Gasoline unit restart                            
      
                                      July 10  Gasoline unit restart Mon/Tues                   
      
                                      July 7   Gasoline unit repairs                           
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  July 6   Equipment malfunction                            
      
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    July 6   Unit repairs may take longer                     
  
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    July 5   FCCU shut for repairs                           
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  July 4   FCCU restarted after repairs                     
  
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  July 3   Production unit restarted                        
  
PBF            Toledo, OH        80   June 30  Plans large shutdown in March                   
MARATHON       Detroit, MI      130   June 29  To shut crude unit Sept. '18                     
Husky Energy   Lima, OH        155    June 29  Multiple shutdowns late 2018                     
      
CVR ENERGY Coffeyville, Kansas 115    June 25  Process upset                                    
Marathon       Robinson, IL    212    June 20  Sulphur plant online after shutdown             
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  June 20  Confirms leak on production unit                 
  
EXXON          Joliet, IL      238.6  June 19  Confirms FCCU not shut                          
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  June 15  Output unaffected                               
Citgo          Lemont, IL      175.9  June 12  Unspecified maintenance shutdown                 
  
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  June 5   Production unaffected after flaring              
      
VALERO         Memphis, TN     190    May 31   Unaffected by outage in vicinity                
Husky Energy   Lima, OH        155    May 31   Plant-wide shutdown in Oct-2018                  
  
BP             Whiting, IN     413.5  April 28 Four employees injured                          
                                               CDUs seen back to normal Fri                    
HUSKY ENERGY   Lima,OH         155    Dec. 13  5-wk turnaround in Q4, 2017                     
Citgo          Lemont, IL      175.9  Oct. 7   Planned CDU overhaul in 2017                     
  
===============================================================================================
ROCKY MOUNTAINS:
***********************************************************************************************
Phillips 66    Billings, MT       59     June 15     No planned work underway                  
Phillips 66    Billings, MT       59      May 26     Planned work                              
Phillips 66    Billings, MT       59    April 17     Planned work                              

===============================================================================================
WEST COAST
***********************************************************************************************
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      July 27    Process upset on July 24                   
             
PHILLIPS 66  Wilmington, CA    139        July 27    Breakdown, unplanned flaring               
                                          July 26    Planned work                               
                                          July 26    Unplanned flaring, breakdown               
                                          July 26    Emissions                                  
       
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      July 24    Emissions                                  
         
PBF          Torrance, CA      150.9      July 21    Planned flaring                            
   
PHILLIPS 66  Rodeo, CA         120.2      July 19    No planned work                            
    
PBF          Torrance, CA      150.9      July 18    HCU pump failure                           
                                          July 18    Unplanned flaring, breakdown               
                                          July 18    Planned flaring                            
VALERO       Wilmington, CA    85         July 18    Planned flaring from July 19               
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      July 17    Work complete, ops normal                  
                                          July 17    Unit start-up on July 13                   
CHEVRON      El Segundo, CA    269        July 16    Breakdown                                  
          
PHILLIPS 66  Rodeo, CA         120.2      July 12    Planned work                               
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      July 11    Planned flaring                            
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      July 10    Pipe leak on July 7                        
     
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        July 6     Controlled unit shutdown                   
   
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        June 30    Files lawsuit over May outage              
TESORO       Los Angeles, CA   380        June 28    Minor leak contained                       
   
VALERO       Wilmington, CA    85         June 28    Equipment issue                            
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 28    Ops stable after unit upset                
TESORO       Carson, CA        257.3      June 28    Unplanned flaring                          
PBF          Torrance, CA      150.9      June 28    Restarting several units                   
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 26    Shuts heavy hydrocracker                   
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 26    Unit shutdown H2S leak                     
PBF          Torrance, CA      150.9      June 26    Unplanned flaring                          
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 26  Ops normal after unit steam leak             
      
                                          June 26    Unit steam leak    
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 25    Unit startup                               
   
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        June 23    Flaring                                    
BP           Cherry Point, WA  227        June 21    WESP snag, emissions                       
SHELL        Martinez, CA      156.4      June 21    Ops normal after flaring                   
SHELL        Puget Sound, WA   145        June 20    SRU trip                                   
   
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        June 19    Scheduled maintenance         
            TESORO       Martinez, CA      166        June 19    Planned work underway         
            TESORO       Martinez, CA      166        June 18    Boiler trip                   
                 
PBF          Torrance, CA      150.9      June 13    Hydrotreater shutdown                      
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        June 6     Planned work                               
CHEVRON      Richmond, CA      245.3      June 6     Plant upset                                
     
PBF          Torrance, CA      151.3      June 5     Equipment trip                             
                 
                                                     Hydro-treater unit snag                    
                                                     Hydrogen plant shutdown                    
                                                     Unplanned flaring                          
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        May 31     Equipment start-up                         
   
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        May 27     Planned work, flaring                      
       
PBF          Torrance, CA      150.9      May 11     Ops normal after minor fire                
                                          May 8      Crude unit maintenance                     
VALERO       Benicia, CA       145        May 5      Power outage                               
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        April 29   Scheduled maintenance                      
BP           Cherry Point, WA  225        April 28   Hydrocracker shutdown                      
===============================================================================================
* In thousands of barrels per day

 (Bangalore Commodities Desk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.