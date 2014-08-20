(Encana official corrects quote in fifth paragraph changing
"unstimulated" to "understimulated.")
By Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON/WILLISTON NORTH DAKOTA Aug 20 A
fracking boom isn't enough for U.S. oil and gas producers -
they're now starting the re-fracking boom.
Wells sunk as little as three years ago are being fracked
again, the latest innovation in the technology-driven shale oil
revolution. Hydraulic fracturing, which has upended global
energy markets by lifting U.S. crude oil output to a 25-year
high, has been troubled by quick declines in oil and gas output.
The development highlights how producers must constantly
invest and tinker, both to raise overall oil recovery rates that
can be as low as 5 percent and to limit steep drops in
production suffered by wells drilled into tight oil deposits.
Canada's Encana Corp invested $2 million to refrack
two wells in Louisiana's Haynesville shale formation earlier
this year, after seeing its production in the area dip 27
percent from 2012 levels.
"There were a significant number of wells that we considered
understimulated," said David Martinez, Encana's senior manager
for Haynesville development.
Using minuscule plastic balls, known as diverting agents,
pumped at high speeds with water into the old wells, most of
which are three to five years old, Encana blocked some the older
fractures, or cracks.
"The thought is that the diverting agent will go to the
cracks with the least amount of pressure," bypassing cracks with
higher pressure and boosting the pressure of the entire well so
output climbs, Martinez said.
He said the process can't be as precisely controlled as an
initial round of hydraulic fracturing, in which water, chemicals
and sand into are blasted into rock to unlock oil and gas.
Fracking has been used on about 1 million wells bored since
2007, and oil and gas companies now fracture as many as 35,000
wells each year, according to FracFocus, the national fracking
chemical registry.
Refracking cost Encana about $1 million per well, compared
with about $12 million for wells it drilled in 2012. Encana is
no longer drilling new wells in the Haynesville formation,
executives said.
Since it isn't clear how long the benefits of a refracking
last, Encana plans to collect more data when it refracks five
more Haynesville wells this quarter, Martinez said.
If those prove fruitful it may consider expanding the
practice to its holdings in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of
Colorado and the Eagle Ford formation in Texas.
Another Haynesville operator, Dallas-based Exco Resources
Inc, said it boosted output from a 2010 refracked test
well by 1.3 million cubic feet of gas per day. It didn't say how
much gas it was producing before the refracking. Average initial
production from new wells Exco drilled in the second quarter was
12.9 million cubic feet per day.
Some of Exco's Haynesville wells after four years were
producing about a fifth of what they did in their first year,
with output declining 69 percent that first year alone,
according to the company.
Exco believes the technology can be applied to 400 of its
so-called "vintage" wells that were drilled several years ago
using what is now outdated technology.
The company is planning a refracking campaign for 2015, Hal
Hickey, Exco's president, told investors on a July 30 conference
call.
"We've been at the forefront" in the Haynesville, he said.
BAKKEN BEARING OUT
Marathon Oil Corp is now targeting some of its older
wells in the Bakken field in North Dakota and using the latest
technology, including re-fracturing, to increase crude output.
Marathon owns or has a stake in about 2,300 wells in the
Bakken, though it won't say how many wells are in production.
When horizontal drilling was just starting to take off in
the Bakken in 2007 and 2008, "(well) completion technology was
quite different than it is today," said Lance Robertson,
Marathon Oil's vice president of North American production
operations.
For example, some early Bakken wells were readied for
production by using a single frack stage, or a single section
that creates multiple fissures in rock, and about half a million
pounds of sand. Now companies use an average of 30 to 35 frack
stages and as much as 6 million pounds of sand per
well, Robertson said.
"We go back in and use the best available technology,"
Robertson said in an interview.
Marathon's refracked wells have so far exceeded the
company's expectations, delivering returns that are large enough
to merit additional investment, the company said.
About 100 of Marathon's Bakken wells are good candidates to
be fracked for a second time, executives said.
So far, refracking has not prompted companies to book higher
reserves, said Allen Gilmer, chief executive of DrillingInfo, a
well analytics company.
Marshall Watson, a petroleum engineering professor at Texas
Tech University, cautions that refracking needs to be better
understood before it becomes commonplace.
"Refracks can work in isolated cases," Watson said.
"Sometimes they do, and sometimes they don't."
Yet as refracking gets fresh attention, concern lingers
about disposal of frack wastewater, particularly in areas that
suffer from drought.
In Colorado, home of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, where
almost 2,900 wells have been developed since 2011, water demand
for hydraulic fracturing is forecast to double to 6 billion
gallons by 2015, more than twice the annual use of the city of
Boulder, according to Ceres, a nonprofit group that tracks
environmental records of publicly traded companies.
"It sort of shows how much we don't know about fracking and
why it fails sometimes," said Andrew Logan, the director of the
oil and gas program at Ceres. "This has the potential to
severely stress water supplies beyond even currently strained
levels."
The oil industry, however, says the effects of fracking are
known and don't pose a danger.
"Hydraulic fracturing is a safe, proven technology that has
been used for over 60 years to increase production of oil and
natural gas - changing America's energy trajectory from scarcity
to abundance," said Zachary Cikanek, a spokesman for the
American Petroleum Institute in Washington.
For now, the energy industry is hoping this initial bump in
the number of wells refracked presages a fresh boom whereby
unconventional wells are given a jump start every few years to
keep oil and gas - and profits - flowing.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry
Wade and John Pickering)