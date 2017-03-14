DAKAR, March 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Attracting
private sector investment to provide clean energy in refugee
camps would not only end their reliance on dangerous fuels and
create job opportunities, but could also help local communities
get on the grid, energy experts said on Tuesday.
Refugees worldwide struggle to access energy, and often pay
high costs for primitive fuels like firewood, according to the
Moving Energy Initiative (MEI), a partnership between charities,
the British government and the United Nations' refugee agency.
With a record 65.3 million people uprooted by conflict or
persecution in 2015, aid experts are seeking to increase the
provision of sustainable energy for refugees and the displaced.
Encouraging private developers to light up refugee camps -
by using solar or wind powered mini-grids - could be a launchpad
for providing power to nearby communities who lack access to
energy, said Owen Grafham of the thinktank Chatham House.
"Camps offer a good starting point to develop local energy
markets," the energy researcher told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation by phone from the Goudoubo camp in northeastern
Burkina Faso, which is home to some 15,000 Malian refugees.
"Camp communities are tightly bonded - like mini cities -
and are generally able and willing to pay for energy ... they
are a good market opportunity for the private sector," he added.
More than nine in 10 households in the Goudoubo camp are
willing to pay for electricity, with the average family
currently spending up to a tenth of their income on harmful
fuels like firewood and charcoal, according to the MEI.
At least 20,000 displaced people die prematurely from
respiratory conditions due to their dependency on such fuels for
cooking, according to a report by the London-based Chatham
House.
The limited electricity in Goudoubo - there are just three
generators to power water pumps and a health clinic - means
women and girls are scared to leave their homes after dark and
children find it difficult to study at night, MEI experts said.
The lack of power also holds back entrepreneurship and
commerce in the refugee camp, according to Mattia Vianello, a
consultant from the development charity Practical Action.
"Private sector involvement would enable camp residents to
be more connected - through mobiles, radios, televisions and the
internet - and boost business and job creation," he said.
The MEI said it was considering solutions for Goudoubo such
as looking to the private sector to install a mini-grid, working
with the national energy company to connect the camp to the
national grid, and using current aid spending on firewood to pay
for cleaner fuel instead.
