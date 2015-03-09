* Financial sector rules may miss the mark for energy
By Vera Eckert and Nina Chestney
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 9 European power and gas
traders fear that a raft of new regulations thought up after the
credit crisis and gradually applying to their sector could raise
compliance costs and hamper liquidity by putting off new
entrants into the market.
Their concerns focus on the future definition of forward
contracts and of traders' hedging activities, as well as risk
and equity capital requirements under the Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive (MiFID) and other incoming regulation.
"Should some of the current proposals on the table be
finalised in that shape and form for 2017, power trading could
dry up," said Barbara Lempp, managing director of the German arm
of European energy traders' lobby EFET.
Since deregulation began to take effect in European
wholesale power trading 15 years ago, experts say the market has
reached an annual value approaching 1 trillion euros ($1.1
trillion), a size that regulators think creates worrying risks.
However, that is a tiny fraction of a global derivatives
market worth 471 trillion euros, according to Deutsche Boerse
data.
A spokesman for the Paris-based European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) said if a commodity firm behaves like
an investment firm it should be regulated as one, but sector
specifics could be taken into account.
"ESMA's aim is to find a good, solid and fair solution to
differentiate between financial trading and trading with a
physical background, achieving the right balance between greater
market transparency and safety whilst appreciating business
interests," he said.
Traders say that under new rules, forwards contracts, used
by utilities to cover generation risks and lock in fuel input
prices, could be treated as financial instruments that require
banking licences.
"The costs incurred by energy trading companies would
continue to rise (in that case)," said Maik Neubauer, a partner
at the Executive Partners Group, a Hamburg-based consultancy.
Draft proposals from ESMA have also suggested capturing by
MiFID those trading activities that exceed 5 percent of the
capital employed for a company's overall activities, where
presently 50 percent is allowed.
ESMA may put a limit of 0.5 percent on the market share
traders in the European Union can have in any given commodity,
although traders say such a cap can easily be exceeded by the
trading desks of many German local utilities.
Energy companies have already tightened their belts in
recent years as profits fell due to low wholesale energy prices,
so added costs at this stage would be another burden.
"The question arises, 'can I earn adequate interest on the
capital I have to tie up there, or will the costs be so high
that I am forced to leave the markets'," said Stefan Dohler,
head of markets at utility Vattenfall.
"The risk is high that the market will function less well
than it did before," Dohler said, pointing to what he called
"high entry fees" into the market if ESMA proposals go through
as they stand.
Utilities and energy trading companies will need more
manpower and technology to comply with the transparency rules.
Services firms may gain from the regulatory changes as they
offer systems and software to monitor trading and aid
compliance. Such companies include Deutsche Boerse's
Market Data and Services unit; b-next, which provides trading
surveillance; and platform provider Trayport.
($1 = 0.9043 euros)
(Editing by Dale Hudson)