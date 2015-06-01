By Nina Chestney
LONDON, June 2 A plan for a new global research
programme aimed at driving down the costs of renewable energy
more quickly has drawn serious interest from the world's leading
economies, its proponents say.
The Global Apollo Programme would be an internationally
coordinated scheme of research and development focusing on
electricity storage technology, smart grids and renewables,
according to a report prepared by scientists, economists, former
chief executives and academics.
"In the Cold War, the Apollo Programme placed a man on the
moon. Today we need a global Apollo programme to tackle climate
change but this time the effort needs to be international," the
report said.
Although renewable energy costs have been falling in recent
years, particularly for solar photovoltaic, the downward trend
needs to be accelerated amid record high greenhouse gas
emissions and air pollution caused by coal plants and diesel.
"I have seen considerable interest from a wide range of
countries," David King, one of the report's authors and former
UK government chief scientist, told reporters.
These countries include some EU member states, the United
States, Japan, Korea, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, India and
China.
"Hopefully by November we will have commitments," he added.
World leaders will meet in Paris this December to agree on a
plan for curbing global warming but prospects are fading for a
deal that would keep average temperatures below the ceiling.
The Apollo programme should be set up with the aim of making
renewable energy cheaper than new coal plants in sunny parts of
the world within 10 years and worldwide from 2025, the leading
climate experts said.
"The $6 billion that governments spend on renewable RD&D is
far too low. It compares poorly with the $101 billion spent
worldwide on production subsidies for renewables, not to
mention...for fossil fuel energy (totalling $550 billion)."
The programme would launch with a minimum of $15 billion,
requiring countries who join to commit to spending at least 0.02
percent of their gross domestic product a year on renewables
research, the results of which would then be shared with other
programme members.
