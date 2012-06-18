TOKYO, June 18 Japan's government approved
subsidies for renewable energy sources on Monday in a scheme
that will start from July 1.
The approval by trade and industry minister Yukio Edano
marks the final go-ahead for new incentives for renewable energy
that could unleash billions of dollars of investment in
clean-energy and help Japan shift away from nuclear power.
Edano approved recommendations made by an advisory panel
that set the level utilities must pay for electricity supplied
from solar, wind and other sources of renewable energy.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)