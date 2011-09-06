* Domestic market would erode oil indexation of gas

* Political barriers hamper growth

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, Sept 6 Russia could have a freely traded gas market within the next five years as foreign players increasingly snap up assets in the country with the world's biggest natural gas reserves, Russian energy investment bank Xenon Capital said.

A Russian gas market would initially require around ten players to kick off, a figure that could be reached in the next five years, Xenon Capital's managing director Natasha Tsukanova said on Tuesday.

"With Lukoil , TNK-BP and Rosneft , we already have three oil players with gas assets that would be interested in a free market," she told Reuters.

"And with InterRAO , Enel , Novatek and E.ON (EONGn.DE) we have power and gas companies already active or interested, so we'd need three more players to enter and then I think an open gas market could be created," Tsukanova added.

Moscow-based Xenon Capital is an investment and advisory firm focused on the Russian energy sector.

"Private Russian energy companies like Novatek or foreign players like Enel or E.ON don't want to depend on Gazprom's supplies forever, and they are acting as a stimulant to open the markets and will buy more gas assets in the next few years."

Russian domestic gas tariffs are currently regulated by the state and expected to rise by 15 percent next year.

State-controlled Gazprom has exclusive rights for exporting Russian gas, meaning that any foreign company active in a newly created domestic Russian gas market would be restricted to domestic trading and transport.

Tsukanova said political barriers and a lack of specialist knowledge still hampered the development of free power and gas markets in Russia.

"It is still vulnerable to politics, and another problem is that there are not many professionals yet that look at these markets, but we are investing in the development of a Russian gas market and think we could get to the point we are at now in the power market within the next five years," she said.

While a Russian gas market has yet to develop, a liberalization of its power sector is under way.

One of its major utilities, OGK 5 , is majority-owned by Italy's Enel, and Russian utility InterRAO plans to carry out a private placement of its 26.4 percent stake in OGK-5.

The deal would be worth an estimated $700 million-$800 million, sources said.

"With Enel you'd be well positioned as an investor in Russia because they have good coal assets, so you could play the Russian dark and spark spreads through it," she said.

Dark spreads describe profits generated from coal-fired power generation while spark spreads are the equivalent gas-fired profit margin.

DECOUPLING GAS FROM OIL

Tsukanova also said that the creation of a Russian gas market would move gas prices away from its current pricing model of long term oil-indexation.

"Russia is moving towards parity (with traded gas markets) and the push will also come internally because the last thing Russian power producers want is an oil-indexed gas price," she said.

"The question is only when parity will happen," she added. (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Anthony Barker)