* Nasser has been acting CEO since April
* Nasser oversaw some of the biggest field development
* Takes over at a crucial time for Saudi oil industry
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 17 The world's
biggest oil firm Saudi Aramco has picked a career petroleum
engineer who oversaw its biggest projects of the past decade,
Amin Nasser, to lead it through a price downturn and a market
share battle.
The announcement from the Saudi Arabian state company ends
five months of uncertainty about the new boss at the oil
monopoly. Nasser is known for pushing for cutting edge
technology and once said he sought to emulate the gas fracking
revolution in the United States.
"Amin is a team player and a visionary. With his appointment
the company is in a better position to refocus on upstream
objectives," said Sadad al Husseini, a former top executive at
Saudi Aramco.
Nasser has been acting chief executive at Aramco since
April, when his predecessor Khalid al-Falih was appointed
Aramco's chairman and also health minister.
The post of chairman had previously been held by Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi, himself a former chief executive of the
company. Naimi remains in the ministerial position he has
occupied for 20 years.
The April changes followed a shake up of leadership by King
Salman who made young deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
the most powerful figure in economic and energy policy, while
abolishing the old Supreme Petroleum Council, where energy
policy had been historically made.
The deputy crown price is now the head of both an economic
development supercommittee and a new council overseeing Aramco,
making him the first royal ever to directly supervise the state
giant.
Attempting to read Saudi oil policy has become a favourite
game of oil market watchers since the kingdom made a strategic
U-turn last year, persuading OPEC to open the pumps to fight for
a market share with rival producers instead of cutting output to
support flagging prices.
Most Saudi watchers still anticipate Falih would take over
as oil minister when, and if, Naimi retires. Deputy Oil
Minister Prince Abdulaziz, is seen as the second most likely
candidate for the ministerial job.
"GREAT CREW CHANGE"
Nasser, now in his 50s, joined Aramco in 1982 after studying
oil engineering at the King Fahd University. Over the past
decade, he oversaw some of Aramco's biggest projects, including
the 2008 launch of the $10 billion Khurais oil field.
That was a crucial project to help Saudi Arabia reduce
pressure on ageing fields and sustain spare capacity, long seen
by the market as a crucial cushion that can balance the market
during times of oversupply or shortage.
The spare capacity became the kingdom's tool to allow it to
raise output over the past two years to over 10 million barrels
per day in its fight for market share.
Nasser takes over as the CEO at a time most oil producers
have been forced to slash spending because of low oil prices.
Nasser himself said this year the oil industry could scrap
or delay $1 trillion worth of projects. This month sources said
Aramco had delayed the expansion of Khurais.
Yet Aramco cannot cut spending too much as it needs to
maintain its spare capacity. Nasser has warned the industry
against excessive cuts as it could lead to talent and technology
shortages in the future.
"We have seen how that approach to a spending crunch plays
out. The reduced investment in technology and talent that
characterized the 1980s and early 1990s should remind us that
repercussions can be lasting," Nasser said in March.
Nasser has said he has a mandate to add billions of barrels
to Saudi oil reserves and double or even triple manpower in
science and technology.
He has said Aramco has been spending about $1 billion per
year on training and development to be able to face the
challenge of a generational turnover, dubbed the "Great Crew
Change", as the Saudi population gets increasingly younger.
Aramco said in its statement that Nasser was appointed after
the company's Supreme Council held its first meeting in Jeddah,
which was chaired by Prince Mohammed. The council also endorsed
a five-year plan to 2019, Aramco said without giving details.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Tom Hogue and
William Hardy)