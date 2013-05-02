LONDON May 2 More than 15 European companies are interested in buying natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field, the consortium behind the huge project, which aims to offer Europe an alternative to Russian supplies, said on Thursday.

The gas field is expected from early 2019 to feed 16 billion cubic metres per year (bcm/y) of gas to Europe.

Shah Deniz did not disclose the names of the companies it has been approached by but, as there is a limited number of European buyers capable of purchasing high volumes of gas, most large gas utilities are likely to be among them.

"The consortium received gas sales offers for more than 30 billion cubic metres of gas a year from more than 15 different gas buyers across Europe," the group, made up of, among others, BP, Statoil, state-run Azeri firm SOCAR and Total, said on Thursday

Two years ago, the consortium expected around 40 bcm/y of demand for its gas, but more realistic buyer demand estimates had reduced the figure, BP's Vice President of Shah Deniz Development, Al Cook, told Reuters in March.

Shah Deniz said on Thursday it had started evaluating two binding offers received for transit pipelines to bring the Caspian gas to Europe.

The consortium is expected to choose by the end of next month whether to name the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) or the Nabucco gas pipeline as the winner.