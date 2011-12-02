* Environmental, pipeline & property laws needed
* Conventional resources could run out in 10 years
* Several North American companies interested in drilling
By Angela Bulgari
LONDON, Dec 2 Romania needs laws to
regulate the creation of a shale gas sector which the government
aims to develop to offset dwindling conventional gas
resources, the president of Romania's Mineral Resources Agency
(NAMR) said.
Romania could run out of conventional gas reserves as soon
as 2022 and needs to come up with new resources, according to
Romania's national statistics office.
Its shale gas industry is still at an early stage, and legal
obstacles around environmental and property rights could stall
the industry's development, NAMR President Alexandru Patruti
said.
Shale gas has a much bigger environmental impact than
conventional gas exploration because it requires the use of
large amounts of chemicals and water to extract the gas from
layers deep beneath the surface.
Romania currently has no specific legislation for shale gas
exploration and uses the same laws that apply to its
conventional gas sector.
"Shale gas exploration implies the use of enormous
quantities of chemicals and water. These will have to be
transported and stored, and I can see some legal issues that
could occur because of this," said Dorin Cojocaru, head of
NAMR's oil and gas resource estimation team.
Regulation is also needed to grant access to pipelines.
The vast majority of oil and gas pipelines in Europe are
owned and operated by large integrated energy companies that
control production, transport and sales.
A lack regulation that allows third parties access to
pipelines owned by such integrated companies means that shale
gas companies wanting to enter the market cannot ship their gas
to customers.
Another problem lies in property rights.
The boom in U.S. shale gas exploration was aided by its land
ownership laws which give private land owners the commercial
rights to mineral resources found on their territory.
In Europe, these commercial rights are generally held by the
state.
Patruti said that new laws regulating the sector should
first be drafted at a European level and then adopted by
national governments because the shale industry was becoming a
pan-European industry.
UNKNOWN RESERVES
Specific reserve estimations for Romania do not
exist yet, and Cojocaru said "the figures circulating
in the press are based more on the implication that if a basin
has conventional sources, it must have some unconventional ones
as well."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the
joint reserves for Romanian, Bulgarian and Hungarian shale gas
was around 538 billion cubic metres (bcm).
This would be around half of Ukraine's estimated resources
and a tenth of Poland's, which has Europe's biggest resources.
A Romanian government delegation recently visited Washington
to discuss potential U.S. investment into Romania's gas
reserves.
Romania has granted an exploration licence to U.S. energy
company Chevron, who expects drilling to begin in the
second half of 2012, said Thomas Holst, country manager for
Chevron.
Other companies that have signed drilling agreements with
NAMR and are awaiting government approval are Hungary's MOL
and Canada's East West Petroleum.
MOL, however, has said that due to the high costs of shale
gas exploration it would initially prioritise conventional
resources.
"The Romanian blocks have a very good oil and gas potential.
According to our previous calculations some of these blocks
contain an unconventional potential," MOL said, but noted it was
too early to estimate the size of the unconventional reserves.
Another Canadian company, Sterling Resources, has
licences to explore conventional gas reserves and will use the
same land to look for shale gas, the company said.
(Writing by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)