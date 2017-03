ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Royal Dutch Shell's chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, said on Thursday the $70 billion acquisition of British rival BG Group is on track and fits into Shell's plans to increase the share of natural gas in its portfolio.

U.S. regulators this week gave the green light for the merger, the first clearance for the biggest deal in the energy sector in over a decade. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)