(Corrects description of Carbon Trust in para 5 from government-owned to government-backed)

By Ethan Bilby

LONDON Dec 13 German engineering company Siemens submitted a planning application to build a wind turbine factory in Hull, UK, which would create a potential 700 jobs upon its opening in 2014, the company said on Tuesday.

Wind energy in Britain already employs more than 10,000 people full time, and lobby group RenewablesUK expects that to rise to 90,000 over the next 10 years.

"We are very pleased that another significant milestone in the project has been achieved, and we look forward to discussing plans further with the local community during the consultation process," said Siemens project manager Dan McGrail.

Renewable energy offers significant potential job growth for Britain over the coming decades, with wind and other renewables such as marine energy providing numerous direct jobs, along with even more supporting workers in the supply chain.

The Carbon Trust, an independent government-backed advisory group, said that wave energy had the potential to add 16,000 direct industry jobs by 2040.

Manufacturers are increasingly targetting Britain as the UK government earmarks millions of pounds for adapting Britain's ports for renewable energy infrastructure. (Editing by Jane Baird and Anthony Barker)