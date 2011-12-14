(Corrects description of Carbon Trust in para 5 from
government-owned to government-backed)
By Ethan Bilby
LONDON Dec 13 German engineering company
Siemens submitted a planning application to build a
wind turbine factory in Hull, UK, which would create a potential
700 jobs upon its opening in 2014, the company said on Tuesday.
Wind energy in Britain already employs more than 10,000
people full time, and lobby group RenewablesUK expects that to
rise to 90,000 over the next 10 years.
"We are very pleased that another significant milestone in
the project has been achieved, and we look forward to discussing
plans further with the local community during the consultation
process," said Siemens project manager Dan McGrail.
Renewable energy offers significant potential job growth for
Britain over the coming decades, with wind and other renewables
such as marine energy providing numerous direct jobs, along with
even more supporting workers in the supply chain.
The Carbon Trust, an independent government-backed advisory
group, said that wave energy had the potential to add 16,000
direct industry jobs by 2040.
Manufacturers are increasingly targetting Britain as the UK
government earmarks millions of pounds for adapting Britain's
ports for renewable energy infrastructure.
(Editing by Jane Baird and Anthony Barker)