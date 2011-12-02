* Maximum damage could cost $1 trillion-report
* Sun to enter stormy cycle in 2012/2013
* Storms hard to predict, little warning time
By Ethan Bilby
LONDON, Dec 2 An upcoming cycle of stormy
solar activity risks causing damage to electrical transformers
and threatening vulnerable energy infrastructure around the
globe, a report by an insurance group says.
The sun follows a predictable 11 year activity cycle, with
the next period of stormy activity expected to begin in 2012-13.
The report by German insurance group Allianz said
a high impact solar storm, not easily predicted due to its
recorded rarity, could cause blackouts and economic losses of
over $1 trillion and that the worst case scenario would be even
worse.
"What we're coming into at the moment is the bad
(space)weather period," Jim Wild of Britain's Lancaster
University, an expert in solar plasma physics, told Reuters.
A large explosion on the surface of the sun could release
billions of tonnes of superheated magnetically charged gas at a
speed of a million miles per hour, and when that gas hits the
earth's magnetic field, it can trigger a big solar storm.
The severity of a potential disruption has made experts at
insurance and national security institutions take notice.
"When you start to imagine not having electricity in a
sizeable fraction of a country or a continent for weeks or even
months ... it's serious business," Wild said.
SMALL LEAD TIME
The difficulty lies in predicting how often serious solar
type events occur.
The small lead time given by satellites is also a problem
for preventing solar storm damage, as currently no satellite is
close enough to the sun to give more than an hour's warning,
Wild said.
Updating the satellites to give the earth more preparation
time would cost around $1 billion, he added.
Space weather is a relatively new area of study, with
sophisticated observations going back only 50 years and lacking
an international coordinated tracking system such as that found
with normal meteorological weather.
"We have very little on a solar time scale," Wild said.
The most damaging storm in recent memory was a 1989 outage
in Quebec, Canada, which affected six million people.
The first scientific recording of a large solar storm was
made in 1859 by English astronomer Richard Carrington, who
observed a white light explosion on the surface of the sun.
Wild said: "what they didn't know back then was why about
two or three days later you could see the northern lights over
Cuba and all of the telegraph system was disrupted by
geomagnetic activity."
According to the Allianz report, an event on the same scale
today would cause extensive damage to electrical infrastructure.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)