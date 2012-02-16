* Saudi, Russia and Iraq alternatives: Soria
* Cepsa looks to Emirates
By Martin Roberts
MADRID, Feb 16 Spain has arranged to
replace the 15 percent of its crude supplies that typically
comes from Iran with alternative suppliers in case the Islamic
state halts crude exports, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria
said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Iran's Oil Ministry denied a report by state
Press TV that the country had halted oil deliveries to France,
Portugal, Italy, Greece, Netherlands and Spain in retaliation
for an EU ban on Iranian crude due to take effect in July.
Soria told a business conference in Madrid Spain was
currently importing less than 15 percent from Iran but gave no
details on amounts.
"The most important operators in Spain have advised me they
have contracts ready and supplies are guaranteed," he said. "I
hope prices will not escalate, but we shall be watching out."
On Wednesday Soria told Spanish state television that
Spain's two largest oil refiners, Repsol and Cepsa, had
arranged alternative supplies mainly from Saudi Arabia, Russia
and, to a lesser extent, Iraq.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Garcia Margallo said Spain's
ambassador in Iran had told him Tehran had not suspended crude
exports.
"It has been said to him and the ambassadors of France,
Portugal, Italy, Greece and Ireland that Iran is demanding three
conditions," Garcia Margallo said during an official visit to
Algeria.
CONDITIONS
He said the conditions were payment guarantees, that Iran
would not accept short-term deals but wanted contracts for three
to five years, and finally a waiver on exercising the force
majeure clause in case contracts were rescinded.
Repsol declined to comment on how much it was importing from
Iran or any alternative supplies.
Cepsa said in a statement it was importing 70,000 barrels
per day (bpd) from Iran - 50 percent of it contracted, 50
percent on the spot market - which accounted for 15 percent of
its total provisioning.
"The company is currently settling crude purchases from
Middle East countries, underlining in Cepsa's case, crude from
the United Arab Emirates," said the company, which is owned by
Abu Dhabi investment vehicle IPIC.
Repsol has the capacity to refine a total of 870,000 bpd and
Cepsa 430,000 bpd. BP also operates a 110,000 bpd
refinery in Spain.
The latest official data show Spain imported 4.931 million
tonnes of crude in November, which is equivalent to about 1
million bpd, depending on the density of the oil.
(Additional reporting by Jose Rodriguez, editing by Jane Baird)