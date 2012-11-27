NEW YORK Nov 27 Cold weather across the U.S.
Northeast on Tuesday forced two Spectra Energy natural
gas pipeline units to limit some flows amid heavy demand for the
heating fuel.
Algonquin Gas Transmission said in a website posting it had
again restricted some interruptible customers on its Northeast
system, a familiar pattern over the past few weeks.
Interruptible customers typically pay less to ship gas with
the understanding that service can be cut in periods of peak
demand.
The company said it may have to issue an "operational flow
order" (OFO) to maintain operational flexibility and system
reliability for firm transportation.
OFOs protect the integrity of a pipeline by requiring
shippers to balance their supply with customers' usage within a
specified tolerance band.
In addition, the company's Maritimes and Northeast unit said
it had scheduled nominations at each pipeline segment and meter
station up to operational capacity, with restrictions at the
Tennessee Gas interconnection at Dracut, a physical delivery
meter station.
Cold rain and snow moved throughout the Northeast on
Tuesday, with temperatures mainly in the 30s Fahrenheit,
according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
Cash gas on the Algonquin system traded at over $12 per
million British thermal units on Tuesday, according to ICE data,
the priciest in the nation. Other regional Northeast prices,
including gas in New York City, traded closer to $5.
The Algonquin system, at over 1,100 miles and 2.4 billion
cubic feet per day, supplies natural gas to New England from
connections with five major interstate pipelines, moving gas
from the Gulf Coast to as far north as Massachusetts.
The 338-mile U.S. and 352-mile Canada Maritimes and
Northeast pipeline system carries over 833 million cubic feet of
supply across the Northeast and in Atlantic Canada.