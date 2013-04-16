NEW YORK, April 16 The Sable Offshore Energy Project, off the coast of Nova Scotia, will undergo planned work on its natural gas operations beginning April 23 and ending May 5, according to website postings from Spectra Energy pipeline units.

During the outage there will be no supply available from Sable to flow on the pipeline systems, the postings by units Maritimes U.S. and Maritimes Canada said.

There will also be limited operational flexibility and shippers were urged to contact suppliers to confirm alternative supply arrangements if necessary.

The Sable project, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, was in recent years capable of producing between 400 million and 500 million cubic feet of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day.

Production has been in natural decline in recent years, with current volume near 200 million cubic feet per day, according to an Exxon spokesman.

The project is owned by Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell, Imperial Oil Ltd, Pengrowth Energy Corp and Mosbacher Operating Ltd.

Spectra operates the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline system, which brings offshore, onshore and LNG-sourced natural gas from the Sable project in Atlantic Canada to North American markets.