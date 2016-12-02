With plastic bags and plates, China tries to cure its corn hangover
LONDON Dec 2 Energy companies have ploughed more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) into startups as they accelerate their search for innovative new technologies to help defend market share in the face of radical industry change.
Below is a selection of some of the investments made by corporate venture capital funds:
Total Energy Ventures Amount invested to date: 150 million euros
*Aquion Energy (energy storage)
*Sunfire (fuel cells)
*Solidia Technologies (CO2 recycling)
*Power Hive (micro grids)
*AutoGrid (energy management software)
Innogy Venture Capital Closed fund managing investments worth 115 million euros
*Airec AB (gas heat exchangers)
*Enercast (wind and solar power forecasting)
*Heliatek (organic solar film)
*Kiwigrid (energy management software)
*Mantex (organic materials scanner)
Innogy Corporate Ventures Total fund size: 130 million euros
*Move24 (removals company)
*Bigchain DB (blockchain database)
*Heliatek (organic solar film)
Engie New Ventures Total fund size: around 150 million euros
*Powerdale (energy management software)
*SteetLight Data (Mobility analytics)
*Advanced Microgrid Solutions (energy storage analytics)
*SymbioFCell (fuel cells)
*Opus One (energy management software)
Eneco Innovation & Ventures Total investment budget: 100 million euros
*Quby (smart thermostat)
*Luminext (outdoor lighting management)
*Sustainer Homes (sustainable buildings)
*Zon-IQ (solar power services)
*Simaxx (energy management software)
Electranova (EDF) Has not disclosed total invested
*First Fuel (data analytics software)
*Actility (energy management software)
*Seatower (offshore wind foundations)
*Forsee Power Solutions (energy storage)
*Leosphere (wind power analytics)
Inven (CEZ) Total investment budget: 180 million euros
*Tado (smart thermostat)
*Sonnen (energy storage)
*Sunfire (fuel cells)
*Environmental Technologies Fund
Statkraft Ventures Total fund size: 100 million euros
*DEPsys (smart grids)
*Tado (smart thermostat)
*Greenbird (energy management software)
Shell Energy Ventures Has not disclosed total invested
*GlassPoint Solar (solar steam generators)
*2B Energy (offshore wind)
*Aquion Energy (energy storage)
Statoil Energy Ventures Total fund size: $200 million
*United Wind (wind turbine leasing)
*ChargePoint (electric vehicle charging)
($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Pravin Char)
