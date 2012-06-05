NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. crude stocks fell more
than expected last week while gasoline and distillate
inventories jumped as refiners revved up operations more quickly
than forecast, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API)
showed on Wednesday.
U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 1.765 million barrels in
the week to June 1, the API said, compared with analyst
expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 500,000 barrels.
The drop in crude stocks was the second weekly reduction
reported by the API since a string of successive builds.
But gasoline inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels last
week, double analysts' forecasts. Refinery operations rose by
1.5 percentage point to 88 percent of capacity last week,
compared with forecasts for a 0.6 percentage point rise. Crude
oil imports also declined last week by 355,000 bpd.
"The report is somewhat bearish. The rise in refined
products assuages some of the perceived tightness in the market,
although gasoline supplies continue to be challenged in the
Northeast," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC.
Domestic distillate stockpiles rose by 1.8 million barrels,
compared with analyst forecasts for a 300,000-barrel build.
Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for
West Texas Intermediate crude, rose by 929,000 barrels, despite
expectations that the mid-May start-up of the newly reversed
Seaway pipeline may help drain the storage hub of excess oil.
"Looking at this report, the supply coming to Cushing may
continue to outpace attempts to move inventories to the Gulf
Coast refining center, limiting WTI gains," said Kilduff.
U.S. crude oil prices were unmoved by the day.U.S.
crude for July delivery settled at $84.29 a barrel earlier in
the day, rising 31 cents, or 0.37 percent in muted trade.
