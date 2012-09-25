NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. crude oil inventories
rose slightly last week while distillate stockpiles showed an
unexpected draw due to a steep decline on the East Coast, data
from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories rose by 335,000 barrels in the week to
Sept. 21, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of
900,000 barrels, the API reported.
The build came despite a 437,000 barrel per day drop off in
crude imports to 8.95 million bpd, the API data showed.
A nearly 1.4 million barrel build in crude stockpiles along
the Gulf Coast was offset by a 993,000 barrel decline in
inventories in the PADD 4 Rocky Mountain region and a 660,000
barrel drop in East Coast inventories.
U.S. distillate stocks declined by 483,000 barrels, after
analyst forecast an 800,000 barrel rise. The drop was focused on
the U.S. East Coast, where stockpiles fell by 1.885 million
barrels, while the Gulf Coast saw a 1 million barrel rise.
Ahead of the winter, heating oil inventories on the East
Coast, the largest market for the fuel, fell by 837,000 barrels.
Total U.S. heating oil inventories declined by 1.1 million
barrels.
U.S gasoline inventories showed a 112,000 barrel build, just
below forecasts for an increase of 200,000 barrels in a Reuters
poll of analysts. East Coast supplies fell by more than 1.1
million barrels, while Midwest stocks were down 600,000 barrels.
The Gulf Coast, the only region with a build in gasoline for
the week according to the API data, showed a near 1.9 million
barrel rise.
"The further declines in PADD 1 (U.S. Northeast) gasoline
inventories will continue to support RBOB (gasoline) prices and
magnify the effect of any refinery operating problems that may
occur," said John Kilduff of hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New
York.
The drawdown in distillate stockpiles was likely due to
consumers filling up tanks ahead of the heating season, Kilduff
added.
Refinery utilization fell to 86.9 percent of capacity this
week, versus 87.8 percent last week, according to the API.
Analysts had forecast a 0.3 percentage point rise in
utilization.
Brent crude was up 16 cents at $109.97 a barrel at
4:35 p.m. EDT (2035 GMT), after settling at $110.45. Brent had
been up 30 cents ahead of the API data.
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson and Robert Gibbons)