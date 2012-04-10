* U.S. crude stocks up 6.6 million barrels

* Gasoline stocks up 1.2 million barrels

* Distillate inventories off 476,000 barrels

* Refinery utilization rate at 82.2 pct

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. crude oil inventories rose sharply last week as domestic production reached a 13-year high, while imports slipped, weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil stocks rose 6.6 million barrels in the week to April 6, much more than the 2.1-million-barrel build analysts had expected, the API data showed.

U.S. Crude inventories have added 18 million more barrels over the last three weeks, according to the API.

This week's crude-stocks rise followed the largest two-week build in the past 11 years reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) last week. EIA data showed U.S. crude stocks added 9-million barrels in the week to March 30 due to high levels of imports and domestic oil output.

Crude imports fell by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) last week to 8.5 million barrels per day, API said.

"It appears to be a bearish (data) given the substantial build in crude oil inventories, which occurred despite a sizable drop in crude oil imports," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Crude stocks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub rose by slightly more than 300,000 barrels last week, the data showed. This brought Cushing stocks to 40.6 million barrels, lower than the 41.9 million barrels in the hub's tankers a year earlier.

U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels last week, contrary to the 1.3-million-barrel draw analysts had anticipated.

Distillate stocks were off by 476,000 barrels. Analysts had expected a 200,000-barrel draw.

"The rise in gasoline inventories adds to the bearish tone, as it looks to further diminish supply concerns at this critical juncture in the lead up to the peak demand season," Kilduff added.

U.S. refinery utilization fell 2.2 percentage points to 82.2 percent of capacity last week. Analysts had forecast a 0.3-percentage-point rise in utilization.

U.S. crude oil and Brent futures held to losses following the data. U.S. crude was down $1.52 at $100.94 a barrel, having been $1.25 lower ahead of the report. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Matthew Robinson and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)