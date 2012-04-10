* U.S. crude stocks up 6.6 million barrels
* Gasoline stocks up 1.2 million barrels
* Distillate inventories off 476,000 barrels
* Refinery utilization rate at 82.2 pct
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. crude oil inventories
rose sharply last week as domestic production reached a 13-year
high, while imports slipped, weekly data from the American
Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose 6.6 million barrels in the week
to April 6, much more than the 2.1-million-barrel build analysts
had expected, the API data showed.
U.S. Crude inventories have added 18 million more barrels
over the last three weeks, according to the API.
This week's crude-stocks rise followed the largest two-week
build in the past 11 years reported by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) last week. EIA data showed U.S.
crude stocks added 9-million barrels in the week to March 30 due
to high levels of imports and domestic oil output.
Crude imports fell by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) last
week to 8.5 million barrels per day, API said.
"It appears to be a bearish (data) given the substantial
build in crude oil inventories, which occurred despite a sizable
drop in crude oil imports," said John Kilduff, partner at Again
Capital LLC in New York.
Crude stocks at the key Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub rose
by slightly more than 300,000 barrels last week, the data
showed. This brought Cushing stocks to 40.6 million barrels,
lower than the 41.9 million barrels in the hub's tankers a year
earlier.
U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels last
week, contrary to the 1.3-million-barrel draw analysts had
anticipated.
Distillate stocks were off by 476,000 barrels. Analysts had
expected a 200,000-barrel draw.
"The rise in gasoline inventories adds to the bearish tone,
as it looks to further diminish supply concerns at this critical
juncture in the lead up to the peak demand season," Kilduff
added.
U.S. refinery utilization fell 2.2 percentage points to 82.2
percent of capacity last week. Analysts had forecast a
0.3-percentage-point rise in utilization.
U.S. crude oil and Brent futures held to
losses following the data. U.S. crude was down $1.52 at $100.94
a barrel, having been $1.25 lower ahead of the report.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Matthew Robinson and Robert
Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)