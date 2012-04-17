* US crude stocks up 3.4 mln bbls, West Coast up 3 mln

* Cushing oil inventories up 581,000 bbls

* Gasoline stockpiles off 2.6 million bbls

* Distillate inventories off 2.4 million bbls

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. crude oil inventories rose for the fourth straight week last week, led by a large gain in West Coast stocks, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

Stockpiles of crude in the world's top consumer increased by 3.4 million barrels in the week to April 13, compared with analyst expectations of a 1.4-million-barrel build.

Over the past four weeks, U.S. crude stocks have jumped by more than 21 million barrels. Analysts and traders had attributed some of the huge builds seen over the past month to a rebound in exports following weather-related delays in offloading tankers in Texas.

The stock build last week was concentrated on the West Coast, however, where inventories rose by 3 million barrels. Gulf Coast stockpiles rose only 282,000 barrels last week, while inventories on the East Coast dropped by 1.2 million barrels.

Crude oil imports rose by 479,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.98 million bpd. Stockpiles of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's futures contract rose by 581,000 barrels.

U.S. crude oil futures traded up $1.34 at $104.27 a barrel in post-settlement activity following the release of the data, after settling at $104.20.

Gasoline stockpiles fell more sharply than expected, off 2.6 million barrels for the week, after a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted a drawdown of 900,000 barrels.

The gasoline drawdown was focused on the East Coast, where three refineries have been threatened with closure due to poor margins, spurring concerns about a shortfall during the summer driving season. East Coast gasoline stocks dropped 1.26 million barrels in the week to April 13, the API report showed.

Distillate inventories decreased by 2.4 million barrels during the week, after analysts had predicted a draw of 200,000 barrels.

Refinery utilization rose by 0.1 percentage point to 82.3 percent of capacity, compared to analyst expectations for a 0.7 percent rise. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Dale Hudson)