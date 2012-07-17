(Corrects second paragraph to read "fell by 2 million barrels"
instead of "fell by two barrels")
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. crude inventories fell by
more than analysts had expected last week, and oil product
inventories were mixed as gasoline stocks fell unexpectedly and
distillates rose, data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories fell by 2 million barrels in the week to
July 13, compared with a forecast for a 1.2 million barrel
decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gasoline stocks fell by 116,000 barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.2 million barrel rise, the data showed. Distillate
stocks rose by a sharp 3.4 million barrels, compared with an
expected rise of 1.5 million barrels.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 130,000 barrels per day
to 8.89 million barrels. Crude stocks at the delivery hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 451,000 barrels, API said.
Refinery operations fell by 1.5 percentage points to 91.7
percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.1
percentage point rise.
U.S. crude oil prices held gains following the data,
and were trading up by 63 cents a barrel at $89.07 in the post
settlement market.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and
David Gregorio)