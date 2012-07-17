* PADD 3 crude stocks fall 1.8 mln barrels
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. crude inventories fell
more than analysts expected last week, and oil product
inventories were mixed as gasoline stocks fell unexpectedly and
distillates rose, data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday.
Crude inventories fell by 2 million barrels in the week to
July 13 compared with a forecast for a 1.2-million-barrel
decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gasoline stocks fell by 116,000 barrels versus expectations
for a 1.2 million barrel rise, the data showed. Distillate
stocks rose by a sharp 3.4 million barrels, compared with an
expected rise of 1.5 million barrels.
In PADD 3, the Gulf Coast region and home to the largest
U.S. refining complex, crude stocks fell 1.75 million barrels
and distillate stocks rose 2.78 million barrels, according to
API data.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 130,000 barrels per day
to 8.89 million barrels. Crude stocks at the delivery hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 451,000 barrels, API said.
Refinery operations fell 1.5 percentage points to 91.7
percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.1
percentage point rise.
U.S. crude oil prices held gains following the data
and were trading up 63 cents a barrel at $89.07 in the post-
settlement market.
