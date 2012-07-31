NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. crude inventories plunged by the most since 2008 last week, and oil product stocks also fell unexpectedly, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 11.6 million barrels in the week to July 27, compared with a forecast for a 700,000 barrel decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The fall in crude stocks, according to the API, was the largest one-week drop since September of 2008.

In the Gulf Coast, or PADD 3, crude stocks fell by 8.5 million barrels, according to API data. Overall U.S. crude imports fell last week by a sharp 796,000 barrels per day to 8.68 million barrels per day.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1 million barrel rise, the data showed. Distillate stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with an expected rise of 1.1 million barrels.

U.S. crude futures pared some of their earlier losses following the API data release, and were trading down $1.70 a barrel at $88.08 a barrel in electronic trading.

Crude stocks at the delivery hub of Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 1.4 million barrels, API said.

Refinery operations fell by 0.9 percentage point to 92.7 percent of capacity, compared with forecasts for a 0.2 percentage point fall. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer and Selam Gebrekidan.)