* Oil stocks rise more than expected as imports jump * Distillate demand down sharply vs. year ago * Refinery utilization posts sharp rise * U.S. gasoline stocks fall to lowest level since 2008 (Adds detail, table, analyst comment, price reaction) NEW YORK, Sept 19 API EIA Stocks Change Change Stocks Change Change 09/14/12 from from 09/14/12 from from pvs wk yr-ago pvs wk yr-ago Crude 361.5 2.4 14.7 367.6 8.5 28.6 Distillate 127.8 -1.1 -29.4 128.2 -0.3 -29.4 Gasoline 197.8 0.1 -14.9 196.3 -1.4 -17.8 Heating oil 28.8 0.0 -13.3 28.4 -0.4 -13.2 RFG gasoline 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 -0.1 Kerosene 42.4 0.3 -3.0 43.4 1.3 -1.7 Crude runs (bpd) 14.9 0.6 0.6 14.9 0.6 -0.4 Refinery utilization (percent) 87.8 3.5 3.4 88.9 4.2 0.6 Product supplied (4-week moving average)-------------------18.6 -0.1 -0.6 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by a sharp 8.5 million barrels last week, the largest weekly gain since March, as imports surged, government data showed on Wednesday. Domestic stocks of crude rose by 8.53 million barrels to 367.63 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a much smaller build of 1 million barrels. U.S. imports of crude jumped by 1.28 million barrels per day to 9.81 million barrels per day. Net crude oil imports hit their highest weekly level since January. Refinery utilization rose 4.2 percentage points to 88.9 percent of capacity, but oil product stocks fell unexpectedly, the EIA data showed. Analysts had forecast a rise in plant utilization of 1.1 percentage points. U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 1.41 million barrels to 196.31 million barrels. Analysts had expected an increase of 1.2 million barrels. Total U.S. gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since October 2008. In the East Coast region, gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels. U.S. distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 322,000 barrels to 128.23 million barrels, compared with analysts' average forecast for an increase of 1 million barrels. EIA figures showed distillate demand, on a four-week average, slipped 11.2 percent from year-ago levels to 3.44 million barrels per day last week. Four-week average gasoline demand was down 0.9 percent. "The report is bearish due to the large build in crude oil inventories and the steep decline in distillate demand," said John Kilduff of hedge fund Again Capital in New York. "While there must be an aberration in the decline in reported distillate demand, the number is significant. The rise in crude oil imports in the aftermath of (Hurricane) Isaac was to be expected." U.S. crude futures fell further after the data. By 11:25 a.m. EDT (1525 GMT), they were trading down $2.94 at $92.35 per barrel. Crude imports were affected earlier in September after ports and terminals closed down due to Hurricane Isaac in late August. Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 274,000 barrels to 43.81 million barrels. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Janet McGurty, Edward McAllister and Robert Gibbons.; Editing by Dale Hudson and John Wallace)